Kanye West made a statement by burying Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, alive in a claymation video for his new single “Eazy.”

In the video also featuring rapper The Game, an animated version of Kanye, 44, captures Pete, 28, and takes him to a secluded area, where he buries the Saturday Night Live star alive, puts rose seeds on his head and cuts the roses off after they bloom. After, the clay Kanye puts the roses into the back seat of a truck, looking very similar to the real-life display he did to attempt to win back Kim’s affections last month.

The “Famous” lyricist delivered a black truck with the bed piled high with dozens of pink and red flowers to his soon-to-be ex-wife, 41, in February, showing it off via social media at the time alongside the caption, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

Kanye didn’t mince words in the lyrics of his new single either, rapping, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The Yeezy fashion designer recently fired a third divorce lawyer amid his split from Kim, who spoke out about their contentious breakup via social media in January as the proceedings continue.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote in the wake of her divorce filing in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the Skims founder continued about their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Kim and Pete have been dating as of October 2021, after the Selfish author appeared on SNL as a guest host. As for Kanye, he split from latest girlfriend Julia Fox in February 2022 and has since been romantically linked to Kim look-alike Chaney Jones after they were spotted out and about in Miami, Florida.