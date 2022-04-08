Going strong! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson finally made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, held hands as they posed for the cameras. Pete looked dapper in a black suit paired with sunglasses, while Kim wore a skin-tight silver dress with a thigh-high slit.

The pair’s outing comes one day after Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, spoke about the nature of her relationship with Pete. The KKW Beauty founder and the King of Staten Island actor went public with their relationship in October 2021 after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the Skims mogul told Robin Roberts during The Kardashians: An ABC News Special. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Kardashians, Kim made it clear Pete was 100 percent there for her! “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing … I don’t think it’s, like, his thing to be all out here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here for support,” she told E! News.

Kim’s loved ones certainly echo her appreciation for the funnyman. In fact, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have praised Pete, including Kris Jenner herself. During the ABC News segment, the former KUWTK executive producer called him a “really nice guy.”

As for Khloé Kardashian, she assured fans that Pete keeps Kim in stitches! “He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time,” the Good American founder gushed.

Sounds like Kim found herself a keeper!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s red carpet debut.