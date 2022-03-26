Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are so happy together that he has notably gotten a few tattoos in honor of his girlfriend. The Saturday Night Live comedian is known for having a wide collection of ink art, which he has proudly flaunted over the years. However, his new designs have a more intimate connection to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Though the Instagram-official couple tend to keep their romance off of social media, Kim shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on March 26 of Pete’s “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo, referring to her pursuit of a law degree.

Just 10 days prior, Kim was the one who revealed her beau had already received some body art in her honor during her conversation with pal Ellen DeGeneres, which The Ellen Degeneres Show shared via its Instagram account on March 16.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” the future Hulu star explained in the clip, before mentioning he had gotten her name branded onto his chest. “It’s actually a branding. He wanted to do something that was really different.”

Since many others sometimes cover up their tattoos, Kim mentioned Pete’s reason for getting the flesh art was to keep it for as long as possible.

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,’ ’cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like there as a scar on me,’” the Skims founder said, before gushing to the audience that his tattoo tributes to her are “so cute.”

Later in the video, Kim gushed about the other designs the King of Staten Island actor has dedicated to her, including the lawyer design.

“That one’s really cute,” she said to the crowd.

The pair sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim made her SNL hosting debut, and on November 6, In Touch confirmed they were an item. Just 11 days later, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California. By January 2022, Kim and Pete’s romance continued to blossom, as they even vacationed in the Bahamas together early that month.

While they’ve had to deal with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s social media disses from February through March 2022, the KKW Beauty founder and the funny man didn’t let the negativity bring them down. As In Touch confirmed on March 2, a judge declared her as legally single amid her ongoing divorce.

After the “Eazy” rapper’s public rants, Pete showed a new side to himself by allegedly texting Kanye on March 13, which friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus had posted then deleted on Instagram. Pete was allegedly responding to Ye’s claims that he wasn’t allowed to bring his and Kim’s kids, North, Saint, West and Chicago, to Sunday Service. The Staten Island native had also allegedly told the Grammy award winner he was “in bed with [his] wife” at the time, along with a selfie laying in bed that inadvertently unveiled the “Kim” branding he got on his upper chest.

Two days later, an insider exclusively described to In Touch how “incredibly loyal” Pete has been to Kim.

“He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her,” the source said on March 15. “Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

