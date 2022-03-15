Standing by her side. Pete Davidson “has been incredibly loyal” to girlfriend Kim Kardashian amid all the drama surrounding her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West and his public protestations about them dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She’s seen a side of him that only his closest family and friends know about,” the insider adds. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

With West showing no signs of keeping their private beef out of the public eye, the mom of four “is grateful to have Pete by her side through this insane period of her life,” the source admits.

As for how the comedian his handling West’s flak? “Pete’s over worrying about what Kanye will say or do,” the insider reveals.

West’s latest claim about his ex-wife was when he alleged that he was “allowed” to see daughter North West “last week” in an Instagram post shared on Monday, March 14.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home,” the rapper star continued. “Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

However, Kardashian publicly responded to her ex-husband, pleading with him, “Please stop this narrative,” before adding that he was “just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Prior to this exchange, Davidson allegedly texted the rapper, who has released song with disses aimed at the comedian and even included a claymation version of Pete being buried alive in a music video, while he was in bed with her in an Instagram video.

“The boyfriend texted me, antagonized me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” West claimed in one of many videos he posted to Instagram on Sunday. “I know publicly for a year and a half, I’ve been dragged and how she’s not my wife and she [doesn’t] have the last name, and now, he texted me … bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife, and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

Then, Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus posted several screenshots showing an alleged text message conversation between Davidson, 28, and West.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first text read. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

When the recipient asked the sender, “Where are you right now?” Davidson allegedly wrote, “In bed with your wife,” alongside a selfie of the SNL star lying on a white pillow.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the “Praise God” rapper in February 2021, ending their nearly eight-year marriage. After hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Kardashian was seen out with Davidson many times and were confirmed to be in a relationship later that same month. On Friday, the pair went Instagram official.