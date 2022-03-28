Will Smith Hits Chris Rock on 2022 Oscars Stage After Joke About Jada Pinkett Smith

Bad blood? Will Smith walked on stage and smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the King Richard star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris made a joke about the Gotham actress playing G.I Jane seemingly because of her alopecia diagnosis, which she revealed in 2018. According to an uncensored video of the moment, which was shared via Twitter, Will walked on stage and appeared to strike the Grown Ups star.

“Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me,” Chris said. After Will returned to his seat, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth.”

Chris replied, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Following the altercation, Will appeared to be pulled aside by fellow actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, according to a Twitter post from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg. “Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side,” he wrote, alongside a video.

Will, Jada, Chris and the Academy Awards reps did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Since revealing her alopecia diagnosis, Jada has spoken publicly about her hair loss.

“Look at this line right here,” she said in an Instagram video from December 2021. “Now, this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions — but you know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there, and I’m going to make me a little crown.”

The Red Table Talk host captioned the clip, writing, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

This isn’t the first time that Jada has publicly had issues with Chris. When he hosted the Oscars in 2016, The Longest Yard star joked about Jada, saying, “Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties — I wasn’t invited!”

At the time, she responded while speaking with photographers, per E! News.

“It comes with the territory, sweetheart,” Jada said in Mach 2016. “Hey look, it comes with the territory, but we gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. There’s a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving.”

“We don’t have any details about the incident. As soon as we do, we will make them available to the public,” an LAPD spokesperson told Variety of the incident.