She’s come a long way. Nadya Suleman may be best known to the public as “Octomom,” but she’s so much more than that polarizing figure — she’s a “fitness fanatic,” proud mom of 14 and fiercely devoted to her family and faith. Who is “Octomom” now, and what does she look like these days?

Who Is Nadya Suleman?

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya, 44, gained international attention when she gave birth to octuplets in January 2009. They are only the second set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States. She was widely criticized for pursuing a pregnancy with so many multiples using in vitro fertilization after the public learned that she already had six children.

Nadya also appeared in a low-budget horror film, 666 the Devil’s Child, and in the adult film Octomom Home Alone. She’s done various other jobs to support herself and her family, earned her B.S. in child development and was employed at a state mental hospital for three years.

Where Are Nadya and Her Kids Today?

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya and her fourteen kids live a life mostly out of the spotlight these days. She describes herself as an ethical vegan and fitness fanatic on her Instagram, where she shares updates from her life with her large brood pretty regularly. They currently live in California.

What Does Nadya Look Like Now?

Nadya looks great these days, especially for someone who has had fourteen kids — Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, twins Calyssa and Caleb and the octuplets, Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah.

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

She shared photos of herself working out on January 12 and wrote, in part, “Working out consistently has been a priority for decades, as this provides me the mental and physical strength, stamina, and endurance to be the best I can be, particularly as a mom … If [there] is a healthy habit you engage in, that enhances your productivity, protect it; FIGHT for it; NEVER GIVE IT UP!”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

She also included hashtags like “#FitMomOfFourteen” and “#FitFamily 💪🏾,” so staying in shape is obviously important to Nadya.

Most importantly, the “Octomom” today is clearly just a mom who loves her kids dearly. “You are my miracles, my angels, and I will love you with all my heart, forever,” she wrote on a birthday post for them on January 26.

Keep up the good work, mama!