Busy, busy! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman took to Instagram on Saturday, March 28, to admit she’s “slightly stressed” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Made it through the first week of distance learning with 14 students! (Only octuplets and one of the twins would take a pic lol),” the 44-year-old captioned several shots of her kids. “Guaranteed I’m not the only parent slightly stressed; though gleaning out the good in every situation, and teaching my children to do the same, is imperative.”

She continued, “Don’t get discouraged by disruptions and/or changes in your children’s learning process (or your schedule, parents). Kids, and us parents, are adaptive as challenges promote growth and resilience.” The mother of 14 added the hashtags “#HangInThere” and “#DistanceLearning.”

In the comments, people raved about what a good mama she is. “You are a very impressive person,” one fan wrote, while another called her “supermom.” A third chimed in, “It looks like they got this! And you.”

Nadya became a household name when she welcomed a healthy set of octuplets back in 2009. At the time, she had already conceived six other children through IVF, making her a mother of 14.

Although she previously scored a deal for a reality TV show in the United Kingdom, the brunette babe — who goes by the name Natalie Suleman on Instagram — has kept out of the public eye. However, she does share updates about her big brood every so often on social media.

Unimedia/Shutterstock

Prior to her post on education, she revealed what she has been feeding her family to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Calyssa caught me off guard while immersed in MY kind of shopping … for a plethora of plants,” the media personality captioned her previous Instagram post on March 27.

“Families, the MOST effective line of defense against pathogens (such as COVID-19) is to strengthen your immune system. How? By significantly increasing your daily intake of raw vegetables (particularly green leafy) and fruit! Plants supply our bodies with a vast array of micronutrients (more essential than macronutrients).”

Stay strong, Sulemans!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.