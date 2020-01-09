‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Shares New Photo of Her Kids Looking So Grown Up: They’re ‘Active and Energetic’

It’s a full house! Nadya Suleman a.k.a. “Octomom” shared a new photo of eight of her kids on January 8, and fans couldn’t believe how much they have grown up. The former reality star who goes by the name Natalie Solomon/Suleman on Instagram gave an update about her family life, just a few days after she dished about her hopes for the new year.

“While Aidan was sitting, distracted with sensory exploration in the dirt, I snapped a quick picture of all the little kids together,” the 44-year-old wrote. “This is a rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

Nadya has continued to open up about her journey online. She first rose to fame as a single mother of six who was pregnant with eight babies due to IVF. At the time, she was already the proud mom of Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, and twins Calyssa and Caleb.

In 2009, the TV personality welcomed octuplets, Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah.

Most recently, Nadya talked about her plans to expand her horizons. “2020 marks the seventh year since escaping the false life I was leading; forging on, building a better life for my family,” she shared on January 2. “Despite the pain of my past, I’ve chosen to use my struggles as stepping stones, promoting my pursuit of achieving the goals I’ve set.”

Over the past few months, the “fitness fanatic” has even discussed the hardships she’s facing. Back in August 2019, the star spoke candidly about her son Aidan’s developmental disorder, revealing that he is “severely autistic.”

Courtesy of Nadya Suleman/Instagram

“He requires complete assistance in meeting all needs in activities of daily living,” she wrote at the time. “Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing and one to one supervision, as he had no safety awareness.”

Nadya also revealed that she will never give up on giving her son the best life possible. “I, his mother am, and always have been, his ONLY care provider,” she shared. “This ‘job’ is my life (other than caring for 13 other children singlehandedly). My children are my LIFE.”

These days, fans are glad to see Nadya and her kids doing well.