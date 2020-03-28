Feel better! Former Major League Baseball star Jim Edmonds took to his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 28, to share a hospital selfie and reveal he’s undergoing testing for the novel coronavirus.

“Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through,” he captioned the shot. “This virus is no joke. #GetHealthy.”

Courtesy of Jim Edmonds/Instagram

In a separate Story, Meghan King‘s ex clarified that he’s not sure if he contracted COVID-19 or if he’s just “really sick.”

“No confirmation on the virus yet,” he wrote. “Just waiting to find out if I have been infected. P.S. I didn’t know the swab could go that far in someone’s nose.”

Courtesy of Jim Edmonds/Instagram

Prior to his surprising announcement, the four-time All-Star — who’s former flame was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — had been largely MIA on social media. “It’s back!!! @cardinals first spring training game and I’m happy to be back working with,” he captioned his last post from February 22.

The Cardinals have since tweeted, offering their support to their former teammate. “Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon!” they said on March 28.

Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon! https://t.co/12GzfWZzzq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 28, 2020

Jim, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, helped lead the Cardinals to the 2006 World Series title. He played most of his 17-year career with the Los Angeles Angels and the Cardinals. He currently works as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest.

As of the publication of this article, Meghan has not commented on her ex and Jim has not confirmed whether or not he has the virus. Get well soon!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.