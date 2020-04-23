Haters are coming out of the woodwork. Nadya Suleman, also known as “Octomom,” issued a passionate response after reading a comment claiming she “forced” her kids to go vegan on April 21.

The debate started when the mother of 14 posted a photo of her kids at the grocery store along with a lengthy message about her healthy lifestyle.

“I find it ironic how most of the meat aisle is empty, yet the nutrient dense produce remains plentiful,” the 44-year-old began her caption on Instagram. “The sad paradox is that infected animals are what placed us into this global calamity (most human viruses originated by cross-species transmission … more on zoonotic diseases in another post).”

“The meat industries utilize effective marketing strategies to make you believe you need animal protein to be strong and healthy,” Nadya — who refers to herself as Natalie Solomon/Suleman on social media — continued. “There isn’t enough room on this post to fully explain the plethora of damage animal products do to our health (and planet). I strongly encourage you (particularly parents) to research on your own, as I have done for years.”

Courtesy Natalie Suleman/Instagram

Upon reading her statement, one person called out the fitness enthusiast for her “extreme” views, claiming it causes nay-sayers to speak up. “You know, Natalie. There is one thing you shouldn’t forget. For your children, they must take animal protein twice a week,” the social media user wrote, saying she made her kids adjust to a vegan diet “too early.”

The star clearly didn’t agree with their opinion and told the commenter to stop following her page if they have an issue with the content she posts. “I am 100 [percent] DONE with your IGNORANCE and erroneous belief you are superior to animals,” she fired back. “I was an animal rescuer/advocate for MANY, MANY years before being a parent, and raise my children to care about others (especially animals) well-being as much as they do their own.”

“Take your shallow ‘diet’ argument OFF my family’s page or I will do it for you,” the Fullerton native added.

Nadya’s obviously not letting the critics tell her how to live!

