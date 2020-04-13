They’re getting their sweat on! Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. “Octomom,” and three of her daughters have been hitting their home gym lately. On Sunday, April 12, the mom of 14 took to social media to share workout photos after the ladies went for a spin while social distancing.

“Missing machines and my [StairMaster] at the gym, though [I] am grateful I bought this stationary bike for my ‘teens’ months ago!” Nadya, 44, captioned the Instagram album. “Ironically, it’s Maliyah, Nariyah, Calyssa and I who use the bike consistently. We moms find a way to adapt and remain resilient despite any given circumstance. We moms also lead by example. So let’s all fight to stay physically and mentally healthy, influence our children to do the same and perhaps come out of shelter-in-place stronger than ever.”

Fans were glad to see the family was still getting their exercise in despite quarantining at home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “I see superwomen in the making! Great job, mom,” one wrote in the comments. “Great message for families during this time! Always inspiring,” a second added with a heart emoji. A third chimed in, “Kids are influenced by what they see, whether good or bad. Healthy eating and staying active all have a long-lasting positive influence. Great post!”

The mom, who became a media sensation before giving birth to octuplets in 2009, has made a habit out of keeping her kids active. Just one week earlier, she and five of her kids could be seen making the trek to their local park. Though they took extra precautions to be safe, they made the most of their time in the fresh air before heading home. On April 5, she also used social media to stress the importance of staying fit as part of “distance learning.”

“I believe physical fitness is one of, if not THE most, essential components in education,” she told her followers. “Though academic subjects are crucial to learning and knowledge acquisition, internalizing the value of fitness has lifelong health advantages. I’ve taught all my kids the benefits of physical fitness since they were very young by leading a physically active lifestyle, and including them in the process.”