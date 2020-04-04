Getting a little sunshine and fresh air! Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. “Octomom,” treated five of her children to a day out at a local park in California in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. The mom of 14 made sure to take extra precautions and safely enjoyed some time outdoors with her littles.

Nadya, 44, wore a gray bucket hat with a matching gray scarf covering her nose and mouth. She kept the rest of her look casual in athleisurewear of matching gray and white leggings and a matching long-sleeved shirt. Her kids were also dressed casually for some playtime at the park.

The controversial mama has been keeping fans updated on how her family has been coping amid the COVID-19 crisis. On March 27, Nadya took to Instagram to reveal her favorite recipe for a green juice that is packed with nutrients to help boost immune systems.

She also shared a snap of her children taking turns sitting at the dining room table while they completed their homeschooling. “Made it through the first week of distance learning with 14 students! [hug emoji] (only octuplets and one of the twins would take a pic LOL),” she wrote in the caption. “Guaranteed I’m not the only parent slightly stressed; though gleaning out the good in every situation, and teaching my children to do the same, is imperative. Don’t get discouraged by disruptions and/or changes in your children’s learning process (or your schedule parents). Kids, and us parents, are adaptive, as challenges promote growth and resilience. #HangInThere #DistanceLearning.”

But Nadya also came under fire recently after she shared a video clip of her bulk-shopping trip that took place two weeks before most states put a shelter-in-place order. In the caption, she revealed she purchased seven boxes of baby wipes for her son, Aidan, who is a “disabled total care teenager.” But some followers did not think it was necessary for Nadya to purchase so many wipes for “one child,” and Nadya responded.

“YES! Sorry (not sorry), but not only is my son severely disabled requiring diapers 24/7, but [toilet paper] and paper towels are off the shelves in every store, in every city, throughout my hometown of (the most judgmental) California,” she replied. “Not sure if you’ve heard, I also have 14 children to provide for [laughing emoji].”

