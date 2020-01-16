Work it! Miley Cyrus flaunted her toned physique and insane abs while she hit the gym with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, on Wednesday, January 15. The pop star wore a white sports bra with rolled up gray shorts as she sat on the Pilates reformer while her beau sported a black tank top with pants while doing burpees in the background. “We have a different idea of ‘werking out,’” the 27-year-old captioned the video.

Prior to their sweat session, the blonde beauty uploaded a photo of the 23-year-old holding a puppy. “Home sweet home,” an emoji read. Later on, Miley revealed her man “f—ked up,” so she wouldn’t listen to his new songs, but it looked like it was all in good fun as she giggled in the video.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The musical artists — who have been dating since October — are clearly head over heels for one another. The “Malibu” crooner wasn’t able to celebrate Cody’s recent birthday, but she couldn’t help but gush over her love on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, @codysimpson,” she wrote on January 11. “I love you and our pirate life!” A few hours later, Miley shared a cute photo of the two of them with face masks on. “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. I [black heart emoji] you,” she added.

In December, the couple shut down split rumors after the handsome hunk was spotted walking around New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray. However, Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, got candid as to what was really going on between them. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old told The Daily Mail Australia on December 23 about her brother and Miley. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.”

Then, the duo spent the holidays at Miley’s house in Tennessee where they looked loved up on the ‘gram, and Cody even showed off what he got his girl for Christmas.

Now, it seems like Miley and Cody are in it for the long haul. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

We love #Midy!