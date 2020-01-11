After years of being close friends, Miley Cyrus finally upgraded Cody Simpson to makeout buddy and then boyfriend. However, she’s far from the first A-lister the singer has locked lips with. Since he became famous, his list of celebrity exes includes models like Gigi Hadid and makeup moguls like Kylie Jenner. With lots of love, however, comes lots of drama — and some of his exes have been happy to share the dirt.

In January 2019, model Clair Wuestenberg put the musician on blast on her Instagram Story. Though she’s since deleted not only the post but her whole account, J-14 quoted her as saying, “The more I’ve been talking to people, the more I can step back and see myself for who I am rather than identifying with the relationship I’ve been in. … I guess I should address the situation so people know what I’m talking about. My boyfriend broke up with me, and in a really, really s–tty way. I’d like to tell everybody about it, but I’m sure it would be not so good for his career, so I’ll keep it quiet.”

While encouraging her fans not to stay in bad relationships, she warned them not to “let somebody tell you that you’re overly emotional about a situation.” Seemingly speaking to Cody directly, she continued, “You treated me like garbage. Go f–k yourself. Go f–k everything. I’m done.” A screenshot of her story captured by the outlet also seemed to show her slammed her ex as “spoiled, privileged, self-obsessed [and] narcissistic.”

Later that year, the pendulum swung the other way. From the moment he and Miley were caught canoodling, they’ve been loved up ever since. In October 2019, he serenaded her in the hospital. Later that month, he even seemingly hinted that he wants to marry her. A month later, the blond helped his boo celebrate her 27th birthday with a quiet night in. In January 2020, it was his turn. Sharing a mirror selfie of the duo looking awfully dapper, Miley captioned it, “Won’t be [with] the prince on his B-day, so had to give him his present early!”

