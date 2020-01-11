The big 2-3! Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Friday, January 10 to get a head start on showering her man, Cody Simpson, with some birthday love. The pop star, 26, took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend in a series of tribute posts for his 23rd trip around the sun ahead of his actual birthday on January 11.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world [Cody],” Miley wrote in the caption of a photo of her man, adding three skull and crossbones emojis and three skull emojis. “I love you and our pirate life!”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

A few hours later, the “Malibu” singer snapped a cute selfie video clip of the two enjoying some self-care together in the form of clay face masks. “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth,” Miley wrote with a skull and crossbones emoji. “I [black heart emoji] u [sic].”

It seems like the couple is going strong despite recent split rumors. In December, Cody was spotted walking around NYC and looking cozy with Playboy model Jordy Murray, and fans thought it was a sign that he had already moved on from the Disney Channel alum. But Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, quickly shut down the speculation and explained that Cody and Jordy, 26, are just friends. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old told The Daily Mail Australia on December 23 about her brother and Miley. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.”

Just days after the rumors started swirling, Miley and Cody shut down the rumors themselves. While they didn’t exactly address them head-on, they did spend their first Christmas together in December and looks as loved up as ever on the ‘gram.

Cody and Miley first started dating in October 2019, just a few weeks after her split from her ex-girlfriend, The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, and just two months after her split from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”