Reunited and it feels so good! Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, spent their first Christmas together following rumors that the two were no longer together. The 27-year-old pop star shared several snaps of her day with her family on December 25, and of course, the 22-year-old singer joined in on the festivities. “Merry Xmas,” she captioned the sweet picture on her Instagram Stories. Miley continued to upload videos of her man strumming his guitar on the couch, and then shared a cute photo of them together.

For his part, Cody posted a picture of a gold skull necklace that he seemingly gifted to his beau. “Museum quality for my queen,” he wrote. Additionally, the DWTS alum filmed a video of the Tennessee native twerking in the kitchen. “Just some wholesome Christmas content,” he wrote. Later on, the handsome hunk appeared to be sitting down with Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, while the blonde babe danced around the room … again.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Clearly, the couple is doing just fine even though the “Golden Thing” crooner was spotted in New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray. However, Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, cleared the air about his and Miley’s relationship status. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old told The Daily Mail Australia on December 23. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.” Looks like Cody just made a pit stop in the Big Apple before he made his way to Nashville with the Cyrus clan.

Prior to the holiday, Miley explained to her followers that she would be focusing on herself. “Been seeing a lot of posts about self-love and care during Christmas!” she began on December 23. “I think it’s super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season! Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day!”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley and Cody started dating in October — two months after she called it quits with Liam Hemsworth. Despite being friends for years, the two realized they wanted to take their relationship to the next level. Now, it seems like the duo are smitten with each other. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

We are glad to see #Midy is still going strong! Merry Christmas, you two!