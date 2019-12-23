Everyone calm down — Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still very much an item, the singer’s sister, Alli Simpson, revealed. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 21-year-old blonde beauty told The Daily Mail Australia on Monday, December 23.

Fans were nervous that the 27-year-old pop star and her boyfriend had called it quits after the handsome hunk, 22, was spotted in New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray. However, Alli cleared the air about Cody’s mystery woman. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years,” she admitted. “He’s visiting him for a couple of days.”

Courtesy of Cody Simpson/Instagram

On top of that, the “Malibu” crooner got candid about how she was feeling during the holiday season. “A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” she wrote. “Was feeling like s—t cause I couldn’t be the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends, I still felt alone. In some ways, that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season, just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique, and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

The Hannah Montana alum also shared a video of herself with her mom, Tish Cyrus, performing a dance routine in their Tennessee home just before their festivities on December 22. “Christmas choreo with MT @tishcyrus,” she captioned the fun clip. But Cody was nowhere to be found.

The Tennessee native and Cody started dating in October — two months following her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. The two had been friends for years and decided to take their relationship to the next level, and it seemed like they were enjoying their time together. So much so, the “Golden Thing” crooner couldn’t help but gush over his beau. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

We are just glad to hear #Midy is still going strong!