So relaxing! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had a spa date night on Wednesday, February 19, where the two snuggled in bed with face masks on. “Beauty with bae,” the 27-year-old pop star captioned a photo of the 23-year-old wearing gold eye patches on his face. “Literally glowing,” Miley commented on their regimen. The “Golden Thing” crooner also shared a photo of himself shirtless with a mask on via his Instagram Stories.

While hanging out, the “Malibu” singer showed what her boyfriend was ~really~ doing in bed — looking through Drew Barrymore’s Instagram page. “Why am I six weeks deep on Drew Barrymore’s ‘gram?” Cody captioned the clip. Earlier in the day, the Australia native was excited to share some exciting news with his followers — his book, Prince Neptune, is available for pre-order. “How does it feel to be the cutest ever?” Miley asked her beau. “Pretty damn good,” he replied while eating a meal in his kitchen.

Clearly, the musical artists are in a great place these days. So much so, Miley posted a snap with Cody on social media with his arm around her. “Best friends,” she wrote on February 16. Even though the duo were friends before they started dating, it seems like they are taking it slow. In January, Cody was asked if he wants children in the foreseeable future during an episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast. He replied, “None yet, mate.”

But he DWTS alum couldn’t help but gush about his relationship with the blonde babe. “Yeah, it’s great. Amazing, no complains,” he dished. The pair — who started dating since October — frequently post about one another on social media. From going to the gym to hanging out with Miley’s family, these two can’t get enough of one another.

On January 11, the Tennessee native raved about how special Cody is in honor of his birthday. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, @codysimpson,” she said at the time. “I love you and our pirate life!” A few hours later, she added, “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. I [black heart emoji] you.”

Despite moving on from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, rather quickly, it seems like Miley and Cody were meant to be. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

