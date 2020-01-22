Babies on the brain for Cody Simpson? Nope! On the Tuesday, January 21, episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast, the singer — who is dating Miley Cyrus — was asked if he wants children in the foreseeable future. “None yet, mate,” he replied. Then, the 23-year-old explained he’s “cautious” and “a careful guy” when it comes to doing the dirty deed.

The model also dished about his relationship with the 27-year-old pop star, and it seems like things have never been better. “Yeah, it’s great. Amazing, no complaints,” he added.

Clearly, the musical artists can’t get enough of one another as they constantly share videos and pictures of their time together on social media. On January 15, the blonde babe flaunted her toned physique and insane abs at the gym with her man. The “Malibu” crooner snapped a photo of herself on a Pilates reformer while Cody was doing burpees in the background. “We have a different idea of ‘werking out,’” she captioned the clip. Prior to their workout session, Miley uploaded a photo of the Australia native holding a puppy. “Home sweet home,” an emoji read. Too cute!

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The Tennessee native also couldn’t help but gush over her other half in honor of his birthday on January 11. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world, @codysimpson,” she said at the time. “I love you and our pirate life!” A few hours later, she added, “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth. I [black heart] emoji you.”

The couple — who started dating in October after being friends for years — even shut down split rumors after Cody was spotted walking around New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray in late December. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” Cody’s sister, Alli Simpson, told The Daily Mail Australia about her brother’s relationship status with Miley. “[Jordy] is his best friend Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple of days.”

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Even though the lovebirds aren’t planning their future just yet — Miley did just got divorced from Liam Hemsworth in December, after all — it doesn’t mean they’re not in it for the long haul. “I’m very happy. Yeah, I’m very, very happy,” he told In Touch and other reporters in October. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does and I’m very similar in that sense, that’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship.”

Maybe one day there will be little #Midy babies running around!