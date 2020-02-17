#CoupleGoals! Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share a loving black-and-white photo of herself and boyfriend Cody Simpson on Sunday, February 16. The 27-year-old songstress is clearly smitten over the hunky pop star.

“Best friends,” Miley captioned the picture with Cody’s arm around her. Cody, 23, gave the camera a wink while the blonde beauty held onto her man’s hand.

Courtesy of Miley Cyrus / Instagram

This isn’t the first time the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer has gushed over her sexy Aussie on social media. Back in January, Miley shared a sweet birthday tribute to the “Golden Things” singer. “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world [Cody],” Miley captioned a photo of her man, accompanied by several emojis. “I love you and our pirate life!”

Soon after, Miley posted another kind sentiment to her man. In a loving selfie video, the couple can be seen wearing face masks and exchanging smooches. “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth,” she wrote on the cute clip with a skull and crossbones emoji. “I [black heart emoji] u [sic].”

The two have been inseparable ever since they sparked romance rumors in October. Just two months prior, Miley called it quits with her now-ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Before linking up with Cody, the songstress briefly dated ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. It seems like her splits were for the best, considering how happy she looks with her new man.

“Miley is trying to figure it all out,” an insider told In Touch exclusively of Miley’s love life. “It’s been a whirlwind since her breakup with Liam, and then her quick romance with Kaitlynn, which ended abruptly,” the source continued. “It’s been like Hurricane Miley swooped in, but now she realizes that she needs to let the dust settle before she gets into another relationship.”

Despite her troubles with love, Cody is just what the doctor ordered. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now,” the insider explained. “He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”