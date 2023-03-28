While Darcey & Stacey star Mike Silva previously worked an impressive job abroad, he is currently enjoying life in retirement. Keep scrolling to learn about Mike’s job, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Mike Silva’s Job?

Mike previously made a living by working in China at MaisonWorleyParsons as chairman, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before working at MiasonWorleyParsons, Mike worked several jobs at National Oilwell Varco in

Houston, Texas, including manager of international sales, area manager capital valves and area director.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva‘s father also cofunded Eleventh Entertainment.

“My dad is in China most of the year, he’s been there for 24 years,” Stacey explained during season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. “He came down for the holidays and had extended his stay because there’s this coronavirus in China and it’s really uncertain.”

Is Mike Silva Retired?

The TV personality announced his retirement during season 2 of Darcey & Stacey in August 2021.

“Best part about being a grandfather is to be around for the little things,” he said about spending quality time with his family after he relocated to the United States amid his retirement. “Having this quality time, bonding time, are the events that will stay with me for the rest of my life and hopefully build our relationship closer.”

How Else Does Mike Silva Make Money?

While Mike is no longer working in the business world, he still earns income by appearing on the TLC show alongside his daughters.

However, his salary for appearing on Darcey & Stacey has not been revealed.

What Is Mike Silva’s Net Worth?

Mike has an net worth of $10 million, according to several outlets.

Is Mike Silva Sick?

In a teaser clip for the April 3, 2023, episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey explained that Mike had a stroke. “It’s very scary,” she added of the situation.

“I’m supposed to get married in a couple days, but I can’t even think about that,” Stacey said in the clip.

The sisters revealed Mike’s condition after teasing his health scare for weeks through clips for the show.

Fans first became concerned for Mike when a teaser clip following the March 13, 2023, episode hinted that he was dealing with health issues.

“Something’s happening to Daddy. And we aren’t really truly aware of the magnitude of it,” Darcey told cameras during a clip that summarized the remainder of season 4. However, she did not further elaborate at the time.