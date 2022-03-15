Most ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Split After Tying the Knot: Find Out Who Everyone Is Dating Now

It’s not exactly true love at first sight for a majority of couples on Married at First Sight. While the show offers compatible matches for those willing to go through with the experiment, most pairs ended up deciding that parting ways is best.

In fact, over the thirteen full seasons that have aired on the show, only 12 couples are currently married today out of the 49 matches that were set up by the experts.

Some former couples who broke up before and after Decision Day have remained friends or at least friendly over the years, like season 1’s Jason and Cortney.

“In February 2019, Jason and I filed for divorce after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a six-month separation,” Cortney wrote on Instagram of their split.

“We asked for privacy this entire time because we are trying to figure it all out. At one point, we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way,” she added. “We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

However, other couples have split up under less than amicable terms. Following their divorce, Jessica filed a restraining order in 2015 against Ryan for allegedly threatening to kill her and harm her family, claims that he later denied.

And while the attrition rate for couples is high, love still finds a way; many halves of former MAFS pairs have found their special someone, gone on to marry them and welcome children with their newer spouses off camera.

With season 14, which showcases couples from Boston, still airing, time will tell whether the couples who do end up tying the knot stay together or if the current 24 percent success rate gets even lower.

Scroll through the slides below to see which MAFS couples decided to split after seeing each other for the first time at the altar.