‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15: Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split?

Married at First Sight took the West Coast for the first time and San Diego’s coastal skyline set the scene for a dramatic season 15 — but which pairs were a match made in heaven? Keep reading to find out which MAFS season 15 couples are still together!

OG experts, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz teamed up with new guest panelists, relationship advisor, DeVon Franklin and renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec to match 10 brand new singles to wed as strangers.

The experiment followed the participants as they met their new spouse at the altar, moved in together, and ultimately decided if they want to spend the rest of their lives together.

Fans watched five couples say ‘I do’ in sunny San Diego before jetting off to their tropical honeymoons in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with their new spouses. While some were able to find fireworks in the new relationships — some didn’t make it to Decision Day.

Morgan and Binh, were two people who described themselves as ready to be married, however, the newlyweds experienced many bumps in their love connection — beginning when their nuptials were pushed back due to COVID-19.

The San Diego couple got into their first fight on their honeymoon after Binh questioned Morgan’s legitimacy as a registered nurse, forcing her to pull up her credentials online to show as proof. After Morgan struggled to regain trust in her husband after the incident, her faith in him was broken again after she learned he was speaking to fellow season 15 husband Justin, behind her back about their marital problems.

During the series, Morgan faced major backlash from fans for her harsh treatment of the engineer — which included throwing his flowers on the ground — but she says cameras only caught part of their story.

“There’s a much more dynamic relationship between Binh and I that no one really got to see,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “So, of course, I wish people could’ve seen it. But with the show, they had to break it down into only a couple of hours a week so there was hours of filming that no one got to see, but I I understand. I get it. They’re trying to highlight certain things so it’s understandable.”

