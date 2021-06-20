Cherishable moments. Meghan Markle revealed the gift she gave her husband, Prince Harry, for his first Father’s Day is also what inspired her new children’s book, The Bench.

“As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son,” the Duchess of Sussex, 39, told NPR in her first interview since the couple’s bombshell CBS tell-all in March.

She went on to explain that she decided to gift Harry, 36, a bench with a poem she wrote engraved in a plaque on the back. “This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin,” the poem reads.

The California native said her poem was inspired by watching Harry father their son, 2-year-old Archie. “I often find, and especially in this past year, I think so many of us realized how much happens in the quiet,” she explained. “It was definitely moments like that, watching them from out of the window and watching [my husband] just, you know, rock him to sleep or carry him or, you know … those lived experiences, from my observation, are the things that I infused in this poem.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The couple welcomed Archie in May 2019, one year after they tied the knot. The former senior members of the royal family, who stepped back from their roles in January 2020, announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in February. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

“The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet,” a source revealed to In Touch shortly after their baby girl’s birth. “[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs.”

Harry and the Suits alum have been soaking in the moments after becoming a family of four in their beautiful home in Montecito, California, where they moved in July 2020 following their exit from the British royal family.

Following their relocation, the couple has been vocal about their experiences with The Firm, and their outspoken and candid comments about royal life have caused tension between them and Harry’s family, including grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. A second source told In Touch that the arrival of their daughter helped ease the tension in the family.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the insider revealed at the time. “She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”