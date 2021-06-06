Baby bliss! Queen Elizabeth is “overjoyed to be a great grandmother again” with the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the source explains. “She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”

Since Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, they detailed their experience battling mental health struggles and alleged racism as part of the royal family in a tell-all CBS special in March, in Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast and his Apple+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, in May. At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Queen Elizabeth, 95, felt Harry’s comments on “Armchair Expert” — where he compared his upbringing in the royal family to living in a “zoo” — were “hurtful.” It seems the arrival of Harry and Meghan’s baby girl has eased the tension between the couple and the queen.

Naturally, the proud parents, who got married in May 2018, are on cloud 9. “Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lillibet,” the insider adds. “They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!”

Harry and the former Suits star announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child. On Sunday, June 6, a spokesperson for the couple revealed they had welcomed their daughter two days prior.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the press secretary revealed in a statement. ”Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.” The statement also revealed that their baby was delivered “in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

The child’s name is particularly meaningful. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement noted. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.” Harry’s mother died in August 1997 following a tragic car accident in Paris.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account released a statement of congratulations to the couple the same day, noting “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.” The statement also revealed that Lilibet is “Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Meghan and Harry are also parents to 2-year-old son Archie, who is just as excited to be a big brother as his parents are to welcome Lili to the family. “Archie can’t wait to meet his baby sister and loves putting his hand on his mummy’s tummy and feeling the baby move,” an insider gushed to Life & Style in April. “He’s such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super advanced for his age.”