Not having it. The royal family is upset after Prince Harry compared his childhood to “living in a zoo” during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 19. The insider added Prince Charles and Prince William are “livid too.” The source also noted that Harry’s father and brother wish he would “discuss” his “opinions” in a private setting.

Despite the ongoing family drama, a second insider said that the queen, 95, “still has a soft spot for Harry.”

“It definitely hasn’t helped with healing the rift,” the first source continued. “They feel it was thoughtless and irresponsible of Harry to once again shade The Firm so soon after Prince Philip’s death, while the queen is still mourning the death of her husband.”

Harry, 36, got very candid during the May 13 podcast episode about his upbringing in the U.K. and gave an inside look into what his life was life as a royal. The former military man called it “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

When cohost Monica Padman asked him if he would liken his experiences as part of the royal family to “being in a cage,” he responded, “It’s the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it.”

“I was in my early 20s and I was thinking I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum [Princess Diana] how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again,” the father of one continued. “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.”

Harry also stated that his “biggest issue” was “being born into it, you inherit the risk that comes with it … without choice.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family. They have since moved to California where they are raising their son. Archie, and are currently expecting their second child. Tensions between the family, Meghan, 39, and Harry escalated when their tell-all interview aired in March.

While Harry and William, 38, haven’t been on good terms over the past few years, the interview drove a bigger wedge between Harry, Meghan and the royal family. “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” Harry explained in the CBS interview. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”