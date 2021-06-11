Exclusive Meghan Markle Is ‘Doing Great’ After Welcoming Baby Lili: She’s ‘Back on Her Feet’

Mom mode! Meghan Markle is “doing great” one week after welcoming her baby girl, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with husband Prince Harry on Friday, June 4, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet,” the source reveals. “[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs.”

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who also share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, have slowly been adjusting to life as a family of four after their little one’s arrival at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

“Harry is a devoted family man and has been helping out around the house,” the insider tells In Touch, adding, “He picks vegetables from the garden to make fresh juices for Meghan and entertains Archie when she needs to rest up. He loves taking Archie to see the chickens or for a swim in the pool.”

Now that Archie is officially a first-time big brother, one of his new “favorite words” to say is “Lili.” The toddler has already “developed a special bond with his little sister,” the source continues. “Meghan and Harry haven’t left the house yet, but they’re planning to take a family trip to the beach very soon.”

Kate Middleton spoke out about her new niece on Friday, June 11, revealing she had yet to meet her latest family addition and was hopeful they would get to see each other soon. “I wish her all the very best,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, said during a school visit with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Kate’s comments on Lili came after Meghan and Harry spoke out about their controversial exit from royal life during a tell-all CBS special in March. Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royal family members in January 2020 and have since relocated to California to start fresh with their brood.

News of Meghan’s pregnancy with baby No. 2 broke in March, just two months after the special aired on TV. After finding out they would be having a baby girl, the former Suits star and Harry decided to pay homage to his beloved late mother, Diana, with her lovely moniker. Lili’s middle name, Diana, was specially “chosen to honor” the late Princess of Wales.