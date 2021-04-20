How does Prince Harry really feel about leaving the royal family? An insider tells In Touch exclusively that the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex “does not regret” his decision, “but he wishes he’d handled his departure in a more sensitive manner and admits he could’ve done things differently.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, first announced their decision to “step back” from the royal family in January 2020. After moving to California with their son, Archie, and revealing that they have another baby on the way, Buckingham Palace announced on February 19 that Harry and Meghan, 39, would “not be returning as working members of the royal family.”

Following tensions between the family after Harry and Meghan’s departure and the couple’s subsequent CBS primetime special, the father of one reunited with his brother, Prince William, for the first time in a year while attending the late Prince Philip‘s funeral in the U.K. on Sunday, April 18. “Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken this week,” a separate source tells In Touch. “They’ve gone from being torn by war to uniting in grief and are talking through their issues.”

As for the rest of his family members, the insider explains that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, “are trying to rebuild their relationship.”

“They’ve spoken and reminisced about their fondest moments of Prince Philip,” the source adds. “He really did make them laugh.”

The royal family confirmed Philip’s death at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the announcement read.

Prior to their reconciliation at the funeral, Harry opened up about his strained relationship with his brother during an ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October 2019 in the U.K.

“We are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me.”

He echoed this sentiment while sitting down with Meghan for their CBS tell-all interview, which aired on March 7, noting that “much will continue to be said” about their bond.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” Harry explained. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”