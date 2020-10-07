Meghan King revealed her son Hart shared with ex Jim Edmonds has been diagnosed with Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy. The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about the 2-year-old’s condition in a new blog post.

“Even though he’s the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved,” King, 36, wrote on Tuesday, October 6.

“This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old,” she shared about her mother’s intuition.

Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

King said she recently learned more about Cerebral Palsy, which is often due to abnormal brain development before birth, and realized it wouldn’t be as limiting as she previously thought.

“My older cousin has CP. I never saw him walk. He’s also deaf and doesn’t really speak. This has been my only frame of reference to Cerebral Palsy my entire life until now. I didn’t realize that there’s a very broad spectrum of CP and it’s neither shameful nor sad to land anywhere on that spectrum,” the TV personality added.

The Missouri native said their toddler is doing “great” and admitted it came as a surprise to hear he was diagnosed as “Hypotonic” because his “limbs have always felt so stiff.” His neurologist said the “main focus has shifted to his areas of low tone, like his core,” and she added that was a great sign the “therapy worked!”

“Hart will live a full, independent life. He will face challenges his siblings won’t and alternatively they will face challenges he won’t but we just don’t know what those are yet. A diagnosis is not limiting, people are,” King continued.

Courtesy Meghan King/Instagram

King and Edmonds, 50, are proud parents of twins Hart and Hayes, whom they welcomed in 2018, and they also have a daughter together, Aspen, 3.

“We are all born beautiful and perfect and then we learn we are too fat, too short, too ugly, too inept, too… everything,” she concluded. “I am choosing to celebrate what makes Hart different and raise my children with the encouragement to live their lives out loud and never let their differences limit or define them.”

King’s blog post comes after she revealed Hart was diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia last July. She and Edmonds split in 2019 after five years of marriage, but are still coparenting their three children together. King has moved on with Christian Schauf and he is now dating girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor.