New man! Meghan King is taking a page out of her ex’s book and moving on with new boyfriend Christian Schauf. After splitting from estranged husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019, In Touch confirms the Real Housewives of Orange County alum has been seeing the entrepreneur “for a few months now.” But who is he? Here are five facts to know.

He started his own business.

The CEO and owner of Uncharted Supply Company, Christian founded a business that sells survival gear to help people prepare for emergencies like natural disasters or power outages. According to his bio on the business’ website, he considers himself a “serial adventurer, athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist.” He was also the VP of Lifestyle Marketing for Crispin Cider Company, which he helped start after collaborating with the founder.

He’s a podcaster.

Like his new girlfriend, he’s also gotten into the podcasting game. As part of his company, he started the “Life Uncharted” podcast where he interviews “people who have stuck their nose in the wind, stepped off the beaten path and forged their own path to success.” Maybe he and Meghan can be guests on each other’s shows?

He’s lived all over the States.

Though he’s originally from the Midwest — an interview with Authority Magazine reveals he grew up on a farm in Wisconsin — his Instagram bio says he calls Park City, Utah home these days. However, he also lived in California for a job. “Meghan and Christian are now in Utah, where he’s from. She left the kids with Jim in St. Louis. She’s so happy,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. He’s already “met her family,” so things are clearly heating up between the two.

He loves playing music.

Before he started his company, one of his gigs included playing in a rock band called Catchpenny. They even took 40 trips to Iraq so they could play for troops stationed abroad. His experience on stage has led to making some pretty well-known friends — including Ronald Vannucci Jr., the drummer for The Killers. In March, the musician and podcaster met up to record a chat they had about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the music industry.

He’s a total catch.

“He’s very down to earth. He’s a nice guy,” an insider told In Touch. Though his relationship with Meghan is “still pretty new,” the RHOC alum is “very happy” with him. “She’s head over heels in love. They have a lot in common, and I’m told they’re both really into each other,” they continued. “Her kids already love him too. … She so deserves this.”