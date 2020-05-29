MEGA (2)

Cool, calm and collected. Jim Edmonds “isn’t sweating” his potential “courtroom battle” over finances with ex Meghan King, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Although they may be “at war,” the former MLB player’s prenup is “ironclad.”

While the center fielder, 49, “predicted” Meghan would contest their prenuptial agreement and “fight him for more money,” he’s “not worried” about the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, getting her way.

“Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld,” the father’s rep tells In Touch in a statement. The sports commentator is “voluntarily” paying his ex “more than three times” the amount of child support required by the court, the rep explained.

Additionally, Jim is allowing the mom of three to live in one of his St. Louis homes, where he will be in charge of paying the mortgage and all bills. The broadcaster “pays for almost every single expense related to the children,” including their nanny, housekeeping and half of the rent on their Los Angeles beach house, his rep claims “Jim has been beyond generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children.”

Prior to the former flames’ wedding in 2014, the reality star reviewed the prenuptial agreement with her attorney before they said “I do,” according to Jim’s rep. “Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money.”

After five years of marriage, the coparents split in October 2019 and are in the process of solidifying their divorce. In November 2019, they agreed to share 50/50 custody of their children — Aspen, 3, and 23-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

Both Meghan and Jim have moved on since going their separate ways. The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host has been seeing boyfriend Christian Schauf “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other.”

As for the former Cardinals player, he has been dating girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor since January and “moving really fast,” another source exclusively told In Touch. The happy couple were spotted spending Memorial Day weekend with Jim and Meghan’s kids.

Despite the drama that will play out in court, it sounds like their breakup was for the best.