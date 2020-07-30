Tell us how you really feel. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jim Edmonds seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Meghan King, after posting a series of screenshots about narcissism in previous relationships.

“A narcissist will hurt you and hurt you again and again, waiting for the moment that you retaliate,” read one of the many memes shared to his Story on Wednesday, July 29. “Just so they can play the victim.”

Another post detailed the characteristics of a narcist including making “nasty, cruel and insensitive” comments that are “rarely factual things about you.” An additional quote read, “Those who are the greatest threat to the narcissist will be made out to be the most vilest of monsters.”

Explaining why he decided to share the food for thought, the sports commentator wrote a personal message on his Story. “Just something that I found this morning searching the Internet,” he said. “Thought that I would share with you some of you who have been asking me about past relationships.”

After his concluding statement, the professional athlete made his Instagram account private.

Megan and Jim split up in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The coparents are in the process of solidifying their divorce agreement, but they agreed to 50/50 custody of their children — Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twins Hayes and Hart — in November 2019.

Since going their separate ways, both Meghan and Jim have moved on to new relationships. The former Housewife has been seeing boyfriend Christian Schauf “for a few months now and she’s head over heels in love,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. “They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other.”

As for Jim, he has been dating girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor since January, and the lovebirds are “moving really fast,” another source exclusively told In Touch.

Although they have both met other people, there is clearly still beef between the exes. A third source said to expect a “courtroom battle” between the parents, specifically over finances. While they might be “at war,” the insider exclusively told In Touch Jim “isn’t sweating” thanks to his “ironclad” prenuptial agreement.