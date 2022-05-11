Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is a busy man! Besides filming a long-running series on TLC, the father of four owns Roloff farms, a tourist destination located 15 miles west of Portland that has hosted thousands of visitors over the years. However, that isn’t all Matt’s done over the years! To learn more about Matt Roloff’s jobs over the years, keep reading.

What Is Matt Roloff’s Job?

Before becoming a farmer, Matt previously worked as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley. Leaving the hustle and bustle of the tech headquarters, Matt moved his family to Oregon when his then-wife, Amy, was pregnant with twins, Zach and Jeremy.

While Amy appreciated that her husband was a “dreamer,” at the time, she wanted Matt to have more stable employment. “I know Amy would love to see me get a more conventional, you know, 9-5 job,” Matt explained back in season 1 filmed in 2006. “But I did that for many years, where I had a more conventional career, and it didn’t allow me the freedom to chase my dreams.” At the end of the debut season, the series showed the patriarch of the family as he took a job in computer sales.

Roloff farms was initially 34 acres that consisted of an “old beat-up farmhouse, broken down barn and overgrown peach orchard,” per the Rolloff Farms website when the family made the purchase in 1990. Now years later, the land has grown to over 100 acres and hosts a treehouse, soccer field, medieval castle, pumpkin patch, and even a wedding venue.

How Does Matt Roloff Make Money?

Pumpkin season continues as a major event for the Roloffs. Apart from pumpkin sales, the venue offers face painting, a train, and a wagon ride. Zack famously met his wife, Tori Roloff, while working on the farm during pumpkin season. The farm also hosts 30-minute private tours guided by Matt or Amy.

Apart from life in the country, Matt has written several books and also is a motivational speaker. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star is worth an amassing $6 million.

Since Matt and Amy’s divorce announcement in 2015, there has been a lot of speculation over the future of Roloff farms. Season 22 of the TLC series documented Zach and Tori’s plans to buy the farm and the drama is set to continue in the latest chapter.

“Zach and Tori have been talking about, you know, buying the farm. I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not,” Matt said in a confessional on the season 22 finale that aired in August 2021. “We’re kind of waitin’ and see.”