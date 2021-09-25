With six days to spare! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff assured fans that he would have his beloved Roloff Farms in tip-top shape just in time to kick off pumpkin season following a “disaster” that took place on the property one week ago, and he delivered as promised.

“That time of year again… #nuffsaid #dontworrythosethatcantmakeitwestillLoveYouAll #tlc #lpbw #pumpkinpatch #isalmostready,” Matt, 59, captioned a series of photos of him on his family farm via Instagram on Friday, September 24. He smiled wide as he posed in front of the Roloff Farms sign, which advertised the dates for their annual pumpkin season festivities. He also posed in front of one of the farm’s many photo ops, which was a painted wooden backdrop featuring several jack-o’-lanterns with two corn stalks on either side, set on top of a stack of hay where guests can sit for their own photos. On top of the haystacks were several pumpkins, seemingly picked right from Roloff Farms’ pumpkin patch.

According to the sign, Roloff Farms’ 2021 pumpkin season runs from October 1 through October 31 and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Pumpkin season is the busiest time of year for the farm, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon. This year, guests will be treated to family-friendly activities like The Scene Trail, which is a self-guided, quarter mile walk filled with play areas, a Wagon Tour Ride, face painting, a Choo Choo Train ride, and of course, pumpkin picking.

It seems the California native got to work to repair the damage that his farm sustained after a storm hit the property on September 19. “Woke up to this disaster on the farm…. The passing first winter storm said… ‘hello @rolofffarms tent… we’ll show you.’ We loose [sic] one tent every year. Glad we have time to recover,” Matt wrote via Instagram sharing a photo of a broken tent on the farm.

Every year, pumpkin season brings the Roloff family together — Matt, his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and their adult children Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob. Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, shared a sweet tribute to their family farm’s yearly tradition at the start of the 2020 season, revealing it’s their 4-year-old son Jackson’s “favorite time of year.”