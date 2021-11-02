Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff’s new husband, Chris Marek, expressed his appreciation for her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, while giving tours at Roloff farms during pumpkin season, an attendee tells In Touch exclusively.

“Chris really gushed over Matt and all of the work he’s done on the farm,” the onlooker says.

Amy Roloff/Instagram

“He showed fans all of the cool things [Matt] built and his upcoming ‘fun projects‘ and ‘creative designs.’ It was really sweet, since Chris talked about the family growing up and their memories that he wasn’t a part of.”

The attendee reveals to In Touch exclusively that Chris, 59, “really studied” the location’s backstory, telling tour-goers how Matt, 60, built their kids a soccer field and volleyball court when they were younger and how Amy, 57, was a “true soccer mom.”

At the start of the tour, Chris also mentioned that Matt built them a new arch “just for the occasion” while sharing the latest renovations on the property.

Amy and Matt have certainly come a long way since finalizing their divorce in May 2016. Not only did he give his blessing for Chris and Amy to marry at Roloff farms post-split, but he also had a new barn built just in time for the couple’s wedding on August 28.

On Halloween, a fan even asked Amy to sign her ex-husband’s book Little Lucy Big Race and she “seemed to be a good sport about it,” noted the onlooker.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram; Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Viewers can likely look forward to all sorts of shakeups within the Roloff family on the next season of LPBW, including an update from newlyweds Chris and Amy as well as from Zach and Tori Roloff on their recent move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington.

“Still filming!” Tori teased via Instagram on October 15. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

During one of the tours that Amy was giving on Roloff farms, a couple of people asked Amy about Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, “since they were not at the farm that day,” the attendee told In Touch. “She said that they moved north of Vancouver and was kinda bummed about it since they aren’t as close to her and the farm.”