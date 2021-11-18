Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff (née Patton) shared the amazing news with fans on Wednesday, November 17, that they’re expecting baby No. 3. The couple announced, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

In a sweet photo of the current family of four, son Jackson held onto a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022. Tori, 30, held the couple’s daughter Lilah in one arm, while cradling her noticeable baby bump with her right hand.

Zach, 31, shared a similar announcement about the pregnancy and due date, but also sweetly added in his caption, “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!” He included a photo of his lovely wife holding on to the photo of her sonogram and absolutely glowing. Her huge smile showed how thrilled she is to be expecting again.

The couple had a tragic hurdle while trying for their third child, when Tori suffered a miscarriage in March. “We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the photographer wrote in an emotional Instagram post on March 13. She added, “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”

Tori praised Zach, saying, “My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.” The reality star also wanted to let other couples suffering the same heartbreak know that they were “not alone.”

Several months later, Tori revealed that she and Zach still wanted a family of five. “I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the former teacher told US Weekly on June 17.

The new baby will have a close cousin to grow up with, as Zach’s twin brother Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey Roloff, just welcomed a new baby boy, Radley Knight Roloff, on November 9. The couple are already parents to daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 22 months.