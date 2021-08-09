Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, revealed their big plans for the summer in a new teaser clip from the upcoming Tuesday, August 10, episode.

In the sneak peek video obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, August 9, soon-to-be married couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek sat down for a conversation with her ex-husband, Matt, as well as Caryn, asking the pair about what they had in store for the coming months.

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

“We’re going to make a couple of trips down to Arizona,” Matt, 59, said, clarifying to Chris that he and Caryn planned to split their time between Portland, Oregon, and the Copper State going forward.

Caryn also shared her thoughts in a confessional and said they were going to “stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together.” The former Roloff Farms employee noted, “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

Matt later expressed his excitement about building his “dream home“ on the farm and told cameras, “We’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now.”

When a producer questioned if he and Caryn were considering tying the knot, the dad of four joked they weren’t planning on getting hitched until 2022.

“He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not yet,” Caryn further explained, leading Matt to chime in with, “yet.” Caryn blushed and playfully replied, “Don’t push it.”

Matt and Caryn have been going strong for four years now. Prior to going public in 2017, the Against Tall Odds author was married to Amy, 56, for nearly 30 years from 1987 to 2016. The exes share kids Zach, 31, Jeremy, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24.

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler; Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

In just a few weeks, Amy will make it official with Chris at none other than Roloff farms. Their wedding is going to take place on August 28 in the barn currently being built on the property.

“The BIG day is almost here,” she gushed in an Instagram caption in late July. “In 28 days, I’ll marry my love, my friend, my partner. The one I’ll start and end my day with. Hold hands, kiss and hug. The one I get to have coffee with, talk to and have those conversations that are easy and hard, take rides and travel with, share faith, hopes and dreams with and live life together. In 28 days, [I’ll be] blessed to get to say, ‘I do.'”