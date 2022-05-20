Amy Roloff is speaking out about ex-husband Matt Roloff‘s decision to sell his family’s longtime Hillsboro, Oregon, farm, and giving a dire warning about its beloved pumpkin season coming to an end.

The Little People, Big World star, 57, revealed to pal Lisa Dixon in a Thursday, May 19 YouTube video that the property was “deeply personal” to her, as she and Matt raised their four children, twins Zach and Jeremy, 32, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 25, on the farm. Amy sold her portion to Matt in 2019 after the couple split.

She explained how it will “feel weird” knowing that a “total stranger” will soon own a place that holds such a rich history full of memories for her family. Matt and Amy had owned the farm for over 30 years together. But since she no longer has a say in what happens to the property, the TLC star longingly noted, “You have to say goodbye. You can’t go back.”

Now, it appears that the years-long tradition of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms will be coming to an end with the sale of the property. “I anticipate this will be the last one,” Amy revealed of the crop’s upcoming 2022 fall harvest and the festivities that surround it.

Even after Matt and Amy divorced, she still participated in the annual Halloween and autumnal traditions during pumpkin season at the beloved destination. The Roloffs have dressed in festive seasonal costumes as they welcomed visitors and the farm, while Matt and Amy hosted 30-minute guided private tours. Visiting Roloff Farms during pumpkin season has become an annual tradition for many families in the Pacific Northwest.

Matt broke the news that he had put the farm up for sale for $4 million on May 12. In an Instagram post standing next to the “For Sale” sign in the front yard of his family’s longtime home, Matt wrote, “Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me.”

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” he continued. The Roloff family patriarch added, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”