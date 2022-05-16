Farm fight. Amy Roloff revealed that her son Zach Rolloff and ex-husband Matt Roloff’s dispute over the family farm isn’t shocking news to her.

During a sneak peek at the season 23 premiere of Little People, Big World, the matriarch, 57, explained how she was aware of the father-son’s falling out over the farm and wasn’t “surprised” by the news.

“I know that, you know, Matt and Zach are not talking to each other, really,” she said in an Instagram clip posted by TLC on Monday, May 16. “I don’t want to be put in the middle between the two of them, but I think it would have been nice for Zach to have gotten the farm.”

Zach, 31, revealed he was “offended” that his dad declined his offer to purchase the property, in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The reality personality explained that he and his wife, Tori Roloff, want to move into a residence where they can raise their three children, Jackson, 4, Lilah, 2, and Josiah Luke, permanently and thought that the family estate was the perfect place to do just that.

“Me and my dad talked a lot over the summer about what this would look like,” Zach said. “My dad definitely was encouraging the conversation,” he continued.

“So, finally, me and my dad decided to make a meeting, so Caryn [Chandler] and Tori came as well to help the process along, but things did not go well. It was bad.”

Zach explained he mostly wanted to purchase the north end of the 30-acre farm because that’s the area he grew up in. “The north side has my favorite parts of the farm, like Jackson and me really love playing in the forest, the creek area, the pond,” he said. “You know, that’s some of our favorite parts.”

Matt, 60, announced on Thursday, May 12 that he was selling Roloff Farms, claiming that putting the property for sale was nerve-wracking. “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life,” his Instagram caption read.

“I love my family, so this just makes it hard,” she said. “I hope whatever happens that things can be worked out eventually,” she continued.

“In the meantime, it is what it is and it’s kind of sad.”