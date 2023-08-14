TLC has found another perfect match for its fans! Match Me Abroad, the network’s newest dating show, features American singles as they travel abroad to work with matchmakers in the hopes of finding love. Season 1, which aired from May to August 2023, quickly became a hit among viewers. It wasn’t long before TLC made a decision about Match Me Abroad season 2! Here’s what to know about the show’s future.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Match Me Abroad’?

On August 14, Deadline reported that TLC had officially renewed Match Me Abroad for season 2. Season 1’s premiere garnered “16.4 million viewers across TLC, Max, and discovery+,” turning Match Me Abroad into TLC’s top new show for the year, according to the report.

“On Sunday, August 6, TLC was No. 1 in all of television among women 25-54 and women 18-49. Match Me Abroad earned a season high among adults and women 25-54, including a 1.13 L3 rating among women 25-54 and a 0.84 L3 rating among Adults 25-54 for its season finale episode,” the report continued.

When Will ‘Match Me Abroad’ Season 2 Premiere?

TLC has not yet announced a premiere date for Match Me Abroad season 2. Since the season 1 finale just aired in August, it will likely be several months before fans can tune into season 2.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Match Me Abroad’ Season 2?

The cast of Match Me Abroad season 2 has not yet been revealed. However, it’s possible TLC will bring back the first season’s matchmakers, Katarina Měmcová, Juan Nino and Nina Kharoufeh. Alternatively, the show could feature matchmakers in different countries and cities, since season 1 only featured Prague, Colombia and Morocco.

TLC

What Happened in ‘Match Me Abroad’ Season 1?

Match Me Abroad season 1 featured seven singles — Harold, Michelle, Susan, Nathaly, Chad, Stanika and Mark. In Prague, Katarina worked with New Mexico native Harold and North Carolina native Michelle. Both singles clicked well with their European matches, Michaela and Pavol, respectively.

Meanwhile, Juan took New York native Susan, California native Nathaly and Tennessee native Chad under his wing in Colombia. After struggling to find a man who fit her wants and needs, Susan fell for Mauricio and went on multiple dates with him. Nathaly loved that her match, Alejandro, was able to be vulnerable, but she was wary when he claimed he could talk to angels. Chad, on the other hand, was completely smitten with his dream girl, Maria, from the start and even asked her to marry him after their second date. Unfortunately, Maria didn’t feel the same way.

Over in Morocco, Nina worked with Arizona native Mark and Mississippi native Stanika. While Mark didn’t have much luck with his matches, Stanika immediately hit it off with Noureddine, and their relationship moved quickly.

Those who want to check out Match Me Abroad season 1 ahead of the new installment can watch on discovery+ and Max.