Mariah, Madonna and Lady Gaga Loving J. Lo's Career Pain

Jennifer Lopez is getting zero sympathy from her enemies in the entertainment business, as the likes of Mariah Carey, Madonna and Lady Gaga are feeling “schadenfreude” over the Atlas star’s career and marriage woes.

“It’s no secret that Mariah can’t stand J. Lo, they’ve had a feud going back more than twenty years so of course she’s thrilled to see her ticket sales in the toilet,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

Jennifer, 54, had to cancel seven major dates of her upcoming tour and other cities have been plagued by low ticket sales. Her camp even changed the name from the This Is Me… Now tour in support of her new album to This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits, in hopes of boosting interest.

“Mariah is never shy about trash talking J. Lo and always complains about how overrated and phony she is. She’s happy the public is finally seeing it too. Madonna’s in the same boat, she’s got zero respect for J. Lo as a singer and has never forgiven her for trash talking her acting skills in an interview she gave 30 years ago,” the insider continued.

“Madonna actually considered J. Lo a friend before she showed her true colors with that interview, so it hurt all that much more and she is not one to forgive and forget,” the source explains.

In 1998, Jennifer gave an infamous interview with Movieline where she was critical of a number of actresses at the time but saved her most epic shade for Madonna, 65.

“Do I think she’s a great actress? No. Acting is what I do, so I’m harder on people when they say, ‘Oh, I can do that. I can act. I’m like, ‘Hey, don’t ​spit on my craft,’” the Hustlers star told the now defunct publication. Jennifer later claimed she was joking.

“Lady Gaga isn’t a J. Lo fan either. She doesn’t feel threatened by her, but things have always been catty between them so she’s enjoying her fall from grace,” the source said about the Oscar winner’s feelings towards the “On the Floor” singer.

Jennifer has had a brutal 2024 career wise. In addition to her tour woes, her first studio album, This Is Me… Now, tanked upon its February release. It debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at 38 and dropped from there.

The Bronx, New York, native released an accompanying film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, which she personally sank $20 million into. It followed the songs on her album, which were mostly love stories about Ben Affleck, but it got slammed by critics.

Jen’s Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Story Never Told, dropped at the same time. In it, she shared personal love letters Ben had written to her. At one point in the doc, Ben said, “Things that are private, I’d always felt, are sacred and special, because, in part, they’re private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me,” about her project.

The pair went 47 days without being publicly photographed together starting on March 30. Ben skipped the Met Gala on May 6, even though Jennifer was a co-chair of the event and forced to walk the red carpet alone.

Jen was photographed house hunting in Beverly Hills on May 14, despite purchasing a $60 million estate with Ben in May 2023. The following day, a source told In Touch exclusively that Ben had already moved out.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

For Mariah, 55, Madonna and Gaga, 38, they aren’t feeling sorry for Jennifer’s marriage woes. Ben and Jen wed in July 2022, 19 years after calling off their first wedding and breaking up.

“None of these women would ever admit it publicly, but they have zero sympathy for her when it comes to her failing marriage,” the insider reveals. “They all rolled their eyes over how in your face she was with the whole Ben thing, so to see it crashing and burning is giving them all a good dose of schadenfreude.”