In its first week, Jennifer Lopez’s new album, This Is Me … Now, debuted on the Billboard 200 at the No. 38 spot before dropping off the chart altogether. “J. Lo’s devastated the album, her first in nearly a decade, did so poorly. She’s never experienced this kind of failure. It’s humiliating,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She poured her heart and soul into this project. It was a huge undertaking.”

Now, the singer, 54 — who spent $20 million of her own money financing the album and its accompanying documentary and musical film — has had to cancel several shows on her upcoming summer tour due to poor ticket sales, says the source. “She can’t perform to a stadium with tons of empty seats?”