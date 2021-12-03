When is Maralee Nichols‘ due date? The pregnant personal trainer is seemingly set to give birth to Tristan Thompson‘s alleged third child any day now.

The Daily Mail reports Nichols is expected to welcome a boy on December 3.

According to a child support lawsuit obtained by In Touch, Nichols claimed the baby was conceived on March 13, Thompson’s 30th birthday. At that time, the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson.

Now, not only is Nichols seeking child support but she’s also looking for reimbursement for her medical expenses and other pregnancy costs. Thompson wants a paternity test once the baby is born.

That being said, the Canada native admitted to having sex at least twice with Nichols. While Thompson claims that was the only time he was intimate with Nichols, she says, per her lawyers, that the affair began at least five months prior to his party.

Thompson has been involved in several cheating scandals over the years. In February 2019, the Sacramento Kings player made headlines after he made out with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods following a night of partying at SHOREbar. Prior to his transgression with Woods, he was photographed flirting with other women while his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star girlfriend, 37, was nine months pregnant with True, now 3.

The hookup was the last straw for Kardashian and Thompson, who broke up immediately following the news. The pair got back together in July 2020 after months of successful coparenting, though, amid the coronavirus pandemic. They even revealed they were trying to have another child together via surrogacy and sparked engagement rumors.

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life, and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

Kardashian is now cited in the court documents as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of True. The basketball pro also shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.

On Thursday, December 2, the Good American mogul shared a cryptic quote amid the child support lawsuit via her Instagram Story. It read, “I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t.”