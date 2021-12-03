Unbothered? Khloé Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about “negative energy” amid Tristan Thompson’s child support lawsuit involving Maralee Nichols, who is allegedly pregnant with his child.

“I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t,” a quote from Girl Unfiltered read on Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Thursday, December 2.

It appears the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, is focused on staying grateful in her life. She also shared a quote that said, “You are currently living at least one of the prayers you used to pray.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In court documents obtained by In Touch on Friday, December 3, Nichols claims the baby, who is due in December, was conceived on Thompson’s 30th birthday on March 13. At that time, the Canadian athlete was still in a relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson.

The Sacramento Kings player confirmed that he and Nichols had sex several times at a hotel after attending the party together, according to a declaration included in the filing.

However, when Thompson and Nichols’ relationship started seems to be a point of contention. The NBA player claims the night of his birthday was the only time he had been intimate with the personal trainer. For her part, Nichols alleges their tryst began at least “five months” prior to the athlete’s birthday and she took multiple trips to California to visit Thompson before and after getting pregnant.

Kardashian is cited in the court documents as Thompson’s “ex-girlfriend” and the mother of their 3-year-old daughter. The basketball star also shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.

In Touch confirmed in June that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits yet again nearly one year after reconciling their relationship while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After their romance began in 2016, the A-list exes endured several ups and downs, including two public cheating scandals.

When they got back together in 2020, Kardashian revealed they were trying to have a second child together via surrogacy, and they even sparked engagement rumors when the Good American founder began wearing a large diamond ring in December of that year.

She later talked about the “growth” they made as a couple during the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April before airing in June.

“I know the growth and the work that he’s done. I know all the help that he’s got, and the constant efforts that he makes every single day, and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” Kardashian said about Thompson at the time. “I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t really serious.”