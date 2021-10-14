Khloé Kardashian hinted at her plans for baby No. 2 after reflecting on how much her daughter, True Thompson, has grown up.

“Time for another,” one social media user responded to the Good American founder’s tweet about True maturing on Wednesday, October 13, to which Khloé, 37, replied, “Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it’s God’s plan.”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has expressed her desire to expand her family after welcoming her first child, 3-year-old True, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it’s Gods plan — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2021

“My own sister [Kim] went through the surrogacy journey and I thought I knew so much about it,” Khloé previously live-tweeted during a May 2021 episode of her family’s E! show. “I realized I was very naïve to the process until I embarked on my own journey. Every journey is different.”

Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, also shared her thoughts during the episode and said that she had faith that Khloé would eventually have more children.

“I think that if Khloé had her way, she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it and was obsessed with having True, but I’m just happy that there’s an alternative,” the momager said, before telling Khloé to remain optimistic. “I know it’s all going to work out the way it’s supposed to, and I just think we have to pray about it, and really just, you know, give it all to God, because it’s really up to him.”

During a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé also said that in addition to freezing her eggs, she’s also “done IVF about three different times” in hopes of conceiving again one day. The former Revenge Body host noted that she loved having “so many brothers and sisters” when she was growing up.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Even though Khloé and Tristan are no longer together romantically, the Boston Celtics player, 30, did show love to her recent Health magazine cover on October 13, in which she flaunted her fitness transformation and detailed her nutritious lifestyle.

“Wow!! You are so motivational KoKo!” the NBA player commented on her Instagram post promoting her cover. “So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups.”

In Touch previously confirmed Khloe and Tristan called it quits again in June 2021, nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation.