Little Prince, big blessings! Tristan Thompson recently shared a rare (and adorable) picture of his son, Prince Thompson, and the duo are seriously twinning.

“The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father,” Tristan, 30, captioned a photo via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 22. In the snap, he and Prince, 4, gave the camera a big smile.

The Sacramento Kings player shares his oldest child with ex-girlfriend Jordan “Jordy” Craig. The model and Instagram influencer, 30, gave birth to Prince in December 2016 after she and Tristan had split. At the time, the athlete was already in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

realtristan13/Instagram

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player is also a father to True, whom he shares with Khloé, 37.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on Instagram in 2017. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” The off-again, on-again couple welcomed their daughter in April 2018.

The couple, who briefly split in June, recently rekindled their relationship, a source exclusively told In Touch on August 15.

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” the source said, adding that she’s telling those close to them that they’re just “coparenting” because “she’s too scared to admit” they’re back together. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

The pair discussed giving True, 3, a sibling in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ final season.

The Revenge Body alum revealed that she had done IVF three times, which all proved to be unsuccessful, and that she was exploring the option of having a child via surrogacy.

“It’s a very tedious, hard process,” Khloé told Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June. “It’s a lot to do with COVID … I did have one and then it fell through. There’s so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”