Getting healthy. Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend Geno Doak dropped 70 pounds in six months amid his stay at a rehab facility.

The former reality star weighed about 285 pounds when he and June split in August 2021, he told TMZ on Monday, February 28. He now weighs 215 pounds.

Geno Doak/Instagram

“They prepare your meals for you, so anyway, it’s on a better eating schedule. I’m not snacking at night,” Geno, 46, explained to the outlet about how the staff at the rehab facility helped his life changes. “I’m obviously not going out and eating fast food, things of that nature.”

Geno added that the “main thing” that’s contributed to his weight loss is “eating right.”

The Road to Redemption alum checked into the South Carolina rehab facility in September 2021, where he had to commit to a minimum 120-day stay but could remain for up to a year, following a brief hospitalization in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Checking into rehab came after he was sentenced to 16 months in Macon, Alabama Community Corrections stemming from a previous joint drug charge alongside June, 42. Despite being registered as an inmate, Geno wasn’t actually behind bars. Instead, he secured a plea deal, according to documents obtained by In Touch, and if violated, he would be put behind bars. His then-girlfriend avoided jail time after the incident.

Geno and June were arrested at an Alabama gas station in 2019 after a domestic dispute. They were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, listed as crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Geno also received an additional domestic violence charge.

June confirmed she and Geno were no longer romantically involved in August 2021. The pair had been together on-and-off for five years. Fans were first introduced to the couple during season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram,” the WE tv star declared during an Instagram Live at the time, spelling out his name for listeners. “If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

These days, June is also living a sober lifestyle and has moved on romantically with new boyfriend Justin Stroud.