Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon reveals it was “hard” to hear about Mama June’s lymphedema and lipidemia diagnosis in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“To me, it’s just kind of like some of the things that goes on with mama,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 21, exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s not that I’m not worried about her health … It’s just like, from a health standpoint, on my standpoint, I just have to stand back a little bit, you know, sometimes because I do have a lot going on mentally and physically.”

June, 41, discussed her condition on the March 26 episode of WeTV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, revealing it was the reason she has been using a walker. The reality star later shared via Twitter that she was diagnosed in September 2020, telling fans, “A lot of women that [are] obese have this. It happens in every 9 women out of 10 so if [you are] having issues, women get checked.”

Lauryn says that while she has compassion for her mother, she has to focus on showing herself love as well so they can eventually rebuild their relationship.

“It was a lot of damage to me, like in her addiction and stuff like that. So, now that I have put myself in a better place and, you know, really have tried to work on myself and us as a family in general, we’ve tried to work on it and it’s hard when stuff like that comes up,” the mom of one said. “Because it’s like, well, I’m trying to distance myself, but then health stuff comes up.”

The TLC alum, who shares daughter Ella with husband Joshua Efird, says it will be challenging to bridge the gap between them after June’s 2020 stint in rehab, but she is hopeful for a brighter future. “We don’t want to go back to that dark place that we’ve worked so hard to get up,” she tells In Touch.

Since last year, Lauryn has been serving as younger sister Alana Thompson’s (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) caretaker while June focuses on her sobriety. Alana has been living with Lauryn, her husband, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Although June and Lauryn’s relationship still needs some work to get to a better place, June previously said she couldn’t be more thankful of Lauryn for helping out when she needed it the most. “[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” she exclusively told In Touch. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”

