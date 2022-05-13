So supportive! Mama June Shannon revealed how her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, supports her amid her weight loss journey in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“He’s 5’4, 120 lb. soaking wet, but he always tells me he don’t want me, like, extremely big, but he does like thicker girls,” June says of tattoo artist Justin, 34. After noting that she’s been 240 lbs. for a while, June adds, “It’s been that way. Like, I just kind of been hanging out here for a while.”

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 42, also reflected on how her relationship with Justin is different from her past romances. “He understands, like, what I’ve been through. Like he knows everything and I’ve been able to share parts of my life that I’ve not ever been able to share with anybody,” she gushes. “He’s able to know, like, what’s going on. He knows what’s going on in my past. He knows what went on, what’s going on now. And he’s like, ‘OK, I’m just gonna love you through it.’”

The reality star then shared insight on how the couple spend time together. “My favorite thing is when we just lay in the bed and we kind of just kind of like, I don’t know, just like be goofy,” June says.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In March 2022, June and Justin sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted shopping for rings at a Kay Jewelers at The Auburn Mall in Auburn, Alabama. However, the mother of four insisted that she has no plans to walk down the aisle.

​​”No, baby, let me tell you something. This ring has been on my hand for nine years,” she tells In Touch while pointing out a ring. “There’s been so many stories and I’m like, ‘Look, baby, this has been on my hand for nine years.’”

In October 2021, the TV personality hinted she had a new “new boo” while showing off a photo of his fresh forearm ink to her Instagram. She didn’t give any clues as to who her love interest was and only tagged the tattoo artist at the time. “@princeofink always doing an awesome job thanks for hooking up my new boo with some ink see ya soon,” June wrote.

Then in December, June opened up about her dating life in a candid Facebook post. “If they truly make you happy and they are who you want to be with for the rest of your life just make sure they know you are appreciative, grateful and thankful to have them and lucky to have them tell them you love them even you are mad,” she wrote at the time.

June began her latest romance after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak last year. She was briefly linked to TikToker Jordan McCollum before falling in love with Justin.

Mama June: Road to Redemption returns Friday, May 13.