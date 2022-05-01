Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson was upgrading his look following his split from his wife, Jennifer Lamb, but in the process of getting new teeth, his dentist spotted possible signs of gum cancer.

Sugar Bear, 50, traveled to Los Angeles and during his appointment, the dentist discovered multiple white spots that could possibly be cancer of the lower gums, reported by TMZ on May 1. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo personality has a history of chewing tobacco which has not only affected his teeth but could possibly have greater consequences.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star’s transformation included Botox, liposuction, tummy tuck, and a hair transplant, a rep for Sugar Bear told the outlet. Now following the discovery, the Georgia native is set to see a cancer specialist.

Sugar Bear and Jennifer married in October 2016 after meeting at Walmart. Jennifer reportedly confirmed their split to her followers and friends in a post on her private Facebook page in December 2021. “I am truly grateful that I got to do six seasons on WeTv with some great people, seen many places, done things I thought I would never get to do, and met some of the most famous people [sic]. Thanks, WeTV for a great career in tv,” she wrote, via TV Shows Ace. “Me and Mike have went our different ways, yes it’s hard but we will work through it and we still remain friends.”

His estranged wife, who had an uncanny resemblance to his previous partner, June “Mama June” Shannon, has been featured on his ex’s reality show and definitely stirred up trouble whenever the two were in a room together.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

In the past, Jennifer accused Mike of cheating on her with Mama June. Jennifer also suggested that Sugar Bear may not even be Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s real father. “If it turns out that Alana is not his, June Shannon will be out of my life forever,” Jennifer explained to producers. “And I sure ain’t paying child support for a kid that’s not Mike’s.” While the results came back inconclusive due to “corrupted” DNA samples, the argument caused one of the couple’s biggest blowups. “I am the father!” Sugar Bear shouted at Jennifer at the time. “I don’t need no damn piece of paper telling me.”

As for Sugar Bear, he has since moved on with a woman named Heather. “We’re committed, I love her and that’s the way it’s going to be,” he told his followers in an Instagram video in March 2022. “I’m happy right now, please let me be happy for a change and live life how I want it. I want to be with her and her son.”